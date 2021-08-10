Brooklyn mom says she needs repairs

BROOKLYN — Joycelyn Phillip says she can’t sleep at night.

Phillip, 65, lives at the Park Rock Houses. Her living room and bedroom ceilings of her fourth floor apartment are falling apart. Phillip showed PIX11 how pieces of her ceiling, are all over her floor.

She says the problems in her apartment are a symptom of a much larger problem.

“The roof needs to be fixed, that’s what’s coming down. Horrific. It’s like nobody cares,” said Phillip.

A NYCHA spokesperson sent PIX11 News a statement.

“NYCHA staff attempted to access the apartment today but the resident was not home. We will try again tomorrow morning. Once we locate and assess the leak, we will make the necessary repairs. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

PIX11 News will be back to make sure repairs are complete.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com