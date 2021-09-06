Brooklyn mom needs repairs from floors to ceilings: Monica Makes It Happen

BROOKLYN — “Jamming a traffic cone to cover my pipe is not a repair.”

With a new baby boy at home, Ebony China said her apartment is a health hazard. She described it as an obstacle course, with tiles coming off of her floors, mold in her bathroom, and what appears to be a traffic cone holding it all together.

“They put a hole in my ceiling, then put a cone to cover my pipe. It’s been like this for three months,” said China.

China said crews came several months ago to repair a leak in her bathroom and left her bathroom in disarray — and never came back. She said she puts in repair tickets, but nothing gets done.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11: “NYCHA have dispatched maintenance staff to look in to this matter.”

We will make sure China and little Kairo get the repairs they need.

PIX11 will stay on this story.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.

