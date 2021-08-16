Brooklyn mom frustrated by mold, leak in NYCHA home

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Some duct tape and a plastic bag are all that protects a Brownsville mom and her son from mold and a falling-apart ceiling, she said.

Cassandra Johnson lives at the New York City Housing Authority’s Seth Low Houses. She said she’s been waiting for repairs to her apartment since October.

“It went from a small problem to a gigantic problem,” she said. “I have a 9 year old living with autism. It’s not good for him or me.”

Bathing is a nightly challenge as dirty water drops on Johnson and her son, she said.

“It’s always broken promises,” Johnson said about NYCHA. “They never do what they say they are going to do.”

Hours after PIX11 left, a manager called and promised Johnson that a plumber would visit on Tuesday..

A NYCHA spokesperson confirmed.

“NYCHA staff inspected this apartment and located a leak in another apartment on the line. Plumbers are scheduled to repair the leak tomorrow and will follow up with this resident tomorrow afternoon to schedule subsequent repairs,” the spokesperson said.

We will make sure Johnson and her son finally get the repairs they need.

