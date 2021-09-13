Brooklyn mom forced to use umbrella inside leaky NYCHA home

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A mom living in public housing said she needs to use an umbrella to shield herself and her daughter from leaks in the bedroom and living room.

Chinesta Jenkins said the leaks have been a problem in their Albany Houses home for years. She said when she puts in repair tickets with the New York City Housing Authority, crews come, but they don’t fix the problem.

“My walls are crying,” she said.

The situation became even worse when Ida hit: water flooded into her home. She said it destroyed her living room floors and furniture. It also soaked her bed. Personal photos were also destroyed by the water.

A NYCHA spokesperson said bricklayers are scheduled to make repairs on an exterior wall on Sept. 17. Once they finish that, they’ll schedule repairs for inside the apartment.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com