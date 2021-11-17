Brooklyn Hospital brightened up by inspiring murals

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Dr. Sandra Scott, executive director of Brookdale Hospital, got a little more than she bargained for after wishing for some color to brighten up the building. Instead of “a splash of color,” three local artists went above and beyond with massive murals.

“It’s so beautiful, it’s just perfect,” Scott said. “I couldn’t have dreamed of anything more than this.”

Scott’s request for the art was fulfilled by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which put three Brooklyn-based artists to work on the blank exterior walls.

“I’m hoping that the radiance … will bring about hope and strength,” Make-A-Wish representative Anika Daughtery said.

Artist Peach Tao, who helped work on the mural, said her art was inspired by a child who wished to be a mermaid for a day. Each image on the murals was picked by a pediatric patient at the Brooklyn hospital.

“I’m super honored. I just want to empower the neighborhood, I want to empower the kids,” artist Indie 184 said.