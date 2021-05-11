Brooklyn grandma says her apartment’s been flooded with sewage 4 times

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn woman says her 75-year-old mother’s apartment keeps getting flooded with raw sewage over and over again.

Garnette Gibson says her mother’s apartment at the Glenmore Plaza in Brownsville was flooded Tuesday morning. It’s the fourth time in two years sewage has flooded her apartment.

“It’s just too much. I woke up to all of this. Everything in my house, it’s just too much,” said 75-year-old Janie Gibson. 

This mother and daughter tired of this disgusting cycle, so they called PIX11 News.

“They haven’t come here yet. We called you and guess what? You responded before management,” said Garnette Gibson.

Gibson says she wants a permanent fix or a transfer out. This daughter worries about her mother’s health.

“Plumbers have been dispatched to address the root cause of the leak,” a NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 News.

