CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn grandmother says she wakes up to flooding in her kitchen every day.

Carmen Nazario, 61, from the Bay View Houses in Canarsie, says she can’t sleep. Every morning she wakes up to flooding coming from a leak in her kitchen wall.

Nazario said when she retired after decades of being a NYC school bus matron, she thought she could finally relax a little, but lately Nazario feels stressed out because of the mess.

Nazario said her kitchen wall has been leaking since May, but on Sunday night it started to pour. She just wants to know when a plumber can come and fix the leak for good. PIX11 News reached to NYCHA for answers.

“NYCHA plumbers are currently at the apartment working on repairing a broken stack behind the kitchen cabinets, which were removed in order to make the necessary repairs,” a NYCHA spokesperson said. “After the work is completed, staff will schedule plasterers, carpenters and painters for the apartment where the leak originated and any other affected apartments. NYCHA will continue to work with the residents to schedule any emergency work that needs to be completed.”