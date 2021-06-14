Brooklyn grandma needs repairs at NYCHA home, but says her tickets keep being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A hardworking grandma spent months putting in repair tickets with the New York City Housing Agency, but they’ve all been closed with no action taken, she said.

Ana Morales, a school bus matron, spends long days caring for children with disabilities. She comes home to water all over the floors in her hallway, kitchen and granddaughter’s bedroom in the Langston Hughes Houses. Morales has lived there for six years.



“It rains it rains inside my home,” she said.



Morales reached out to PIX11 for help because NYCHA had left her hanging, she said.

“I’ve reached out to housing several times,” she said. “I’ve put in so many tickets and all they do is take pictures.”

When PIX11 visited on Monday, a canopy outside Morales’ kitchen window was covered in trash and dirty water.



“When it rains it just accumulates,” Morales said. “There is so much garbage in the canopy.”

She’s been forced to clean up “brown, dirty water.”

“It’s like a river in your hallway,” she said.

Morales showed PIX11 over a dozen closed tickets along with a ticket promising help in August. She said she can’t wait that long.



“I need repairs,” she said. “Once they do the repairs ,I’ll be so happy.”

Morales, who has 16 grandchildren, plans on retiring this year. She’s hoping for a permanent fix.

Hours after PIX11 left, NYCHA crews visited Morales.

“They tell me they are finally doing the repairs this week and asked me if I want a transfer to a new apartment,” she said.









