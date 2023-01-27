BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brownsville grandmother is freezing with her family inside her apartment, which has been without consistent heat this winter.

Mary Robinson, 73, lives at the NYCHA Brownsville Houses. She needs consistent heat in her building.

She cares for two people living with developmental disabilities. Robinson calls her children – 54-year-old Shawn and 18-year-old Jania – her angels.

Robinson reached out to PIX11 News to bring the heat. She said she has put in several repair tickets, and nothing happens.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News on Friday night that a crew was sent to the building.

“NYCHA heating staff were dispatched to this residence and were able to address the issue. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs,” the spokesperson said.