Brooklyn couple needs repairs for leak in NYCHA bathroom

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn couple says they’ve battled a leak flooding their bathroom since January.

Yinghey Ping says she’s tried for months to get repairs in her bathroom at the Pink Houses in East New York. When Ping’s 4-year-old daughter takes a bath or brushes her teeth, they have to shield her from the dirty water dripping from the ceiling.

“There’s always an excuse. You make a ticket. They do one thing. They say they will be back tomorrow. Next thing, you don’t see them for months. You put in another ticket. You wait all day. You miss school and work. Then they come for two minutes and then leave,” said Malik Haynes.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us: “NYCHA staff are currently at this location to diagnose the issue and schedule any necessary repairs.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com