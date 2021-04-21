Brooklyn construction worker needs repairs in his home

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn man says he has been struggling with a constant stream of water in his home since mid-November.

He says he needs emergency repairs.

Omar Cordero sent PIX11 News videos of this past weekend, a river of water flowed through his kitchen and into his living room. Cordero’s girlfriend Alejandra Torres tried to stop the water from going into neighbors’ apartments.

Cordero says he never knows when his home will be flooded. He thinks the water is coming from a pipe in his kitchen, that’s now covered with Cardboard. The flooding is ruining his floors.

He showed us ticket after ticket for repairs since December.

“No one contacts me. If I stay and wait for them to show up, I lose work,” complained Cordero.

Torres worries about their two new Pitbull puppies, Midnight and Red. They are constantly walking in the dirty water on his floors. Torres says its unhealthy and unsanitary.

“We are working to expedite a plumber to this location,” a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News.