Bronx veteran with vet dad fights for heat in father’s public housing home

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A veteran living in public housing in the Bronx feels let down by the New York City Housing Authority as he confronts heating issues in his home.

Angel Martinez, 71, served in the Army. Martinez is proud of his service to our country but disappointed by the City’s inaction when it comes to giving him consistent heat this winter.

PIX11 News checked and the heat was on Tuesday afternoon in his Edenwald Houses apartment in the Bronx. But Martinez says the problem starts when the sun goes down and temperatures drop.

“When there is no heat, I can’t sleep. My dad, my daughter served our country. They don’t care about the vets,” said Martinez.

His only daughter, Tisha Soto is also an Army veteran. She served six years with the Army.

PiIX11 News reached out to NYCHA. They tell us they are looking into Martinez’ complaints.

“The resident who placed the work order was not home when NYCHA staff came to check temperatures, but workers were able to confirm he had heat when staff called at a later time,” a spokesperson said. ” Staff will check again tonight to ensure he continues to have heat. NYCHA staff also checked the neighboring apartment, and the temperature was 80 degrees in the living room. Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.”

