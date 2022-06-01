THE BRONX (PIX11) — Bronx residents danced for joy Wednesday when a beloved senior center opened after months of repairs.

Back in August, seniors teamed up with lawmakers to get repairs at the Melrose Mott Haven NYCHA Senior Center. At the time, seniors ate lunch outside because they felt the conditions inside were hazardous. On Wednesday, after months of repairs, they were able to eat lunch inside.

In August, Melrose Mott Haven Senior Center Director Alicia Gomez had asked PIX11 for help. She described problems in the lobby, the kitchen, the lunchroom and more. Since then, seniors, lawmakers and PIX11 News kept the pressure on the city to make extensive repairs in the months since August.

The New York City Housing Authority made all the repairs. The hallways, kitchen and rec rooms are all fixed with new floors and new ceilings. No one is happier than the seniors who call this place a home away from home.

“NYCHA is pleased that the Melrose Mott Haven Senior Center was able to be repaired and reopened for resident use,” an agency spokesperson said. “Community spaces are important resources for New Yorkers, and our most vulnerable residents deserve a space where they can safely spend time. NYCHA made a significant capital investment in order to repair the roof and related infrastructure, and we will continue to do the necessary work toward ensuring this center remains open.”

