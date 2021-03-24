Bronx reverend fights for NYCHA housing

THE BRONX — A Bronx Reverend is fighting for repairs in her NYCHA building.

Rev. Carmen Hernandez, a youth community pastor and tenant president, says she has always been an advocate for her community. But she says getting the city to make repairs in her building on Watson Avenue has been impossible. 

“Its not just fixing, it’s the disrespect they have for these tenants,” says Hernandez.

Gigi Hampton says her 4-year-old son has to bathe in a bathroom where there has been a leak for over a year. Jessica Berrios says her kitchen floor is falling apart. Virginia Moret, 80, says she’s afraid to invite her grandchildren over, because her home is a health hazard. 

Rep. Ritchie Torres from the Bronx reached out to PIX11 News for help.

“Watson Avenue is some of the worst living conditions I have ever seen,” said Rep. Torres, who grew up in public housing.

He says all of these problem are the symptoms of a much bigger issue of NYCHA not having enough funding and bad management.

“There is likely to be a second reconciliation bill centered around infrastructure, and we have to send a message that public housing is infrastructure,” said Torres. 

A NYCHA spokesperson returned PIX11 News’ request for comment. 

“We visited these residents’ apartment and scheduled repairs as follows: Plastering is scheduled at Ms. Aponte’s and Ms. Berrios’ apartments on April 7 and we will schedule painting after that work is completed; painting is scheduled in Ms. Moret’s unit on April 1; and carpenters are scheduled on March 30 for Ms. Hampton’s apartment. Additionally, property management is meeting with Reverend Hernandez to discuss these repairs.”

