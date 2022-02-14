Bronx public housing building has apartments as cold as ‘igloos’ and some hot as ‘saunas’

ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) — They live in the same Bronx building, but some tenants have freezing apartments and others have homes that are too hot.

Parkside Houses resident Elizabeth Nazario, whose New York City Housing Authority home is on the cold side of the spectrum, said she’s had it.

“It’s freaking cold,” she said. “I’m under the covers and my slippers get d–n cold.”

On the other side of the building, Victor Pagan’s apartment is toasty. The wall thermometer in the Air Force veteran’s bedroom read 74 degrees on Monday. Pagan feels guilty about complaining about the heat when so many are cold.

“They tell me the boilers will be changed in three years,” he said. “What are we going to do for three years?”

Across the hall, Tinis Rodriguez said she has no hot water. Rodriguez sleeps wrapped in blankets on her couch.

“We need the heat,” Rodriguez said. “I get sick a lot.”

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 news they are looking into these complaints and is waiting for an official response.

If you have problems with your heat or hot water, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com