THE BRONX (PIX11) — Residents in one Bronx apartment building are frustrated: the mailbox locks in their building are broken.

Maria Robles says she and her neighbors have tried getting answers from the New York City Housing Authority and the US Post office about the broken bank of mailboxes. A latch was broken and the panel securing the mailboxes was vandalized and destroyed, Robles said.

It should be a simple fix, but the issue has gone on for more than three months, Robles said. Some tenants who live in the University Avenue building said they’ve missed bills and lost checks. They say they’ve been waiting for letters from loved ones since November.

Robles said tenants have to walk several blocks to the Post Office on Jerome Avenue to pick up their mail. But when they go to retrieve their mail, it’s not there.

“Postal officials have confirmed that delivery was suspended because of vandalism. As an interim solution, residents have been able to bring identification and pick up mail at the Morris Heights Post Office,” a USPS spokesperson said. “Regular delivery service will be reestablished when building management makes necessary repairs.”

A NYCHA spokesperson said new mailboxes have been ordered. They’ll be installed once they arrive.

”NYCHA has worked closely with the management company and U.S. Postal Service to secure the parts needed to repair these mailboxes,” the spokesperson said.

