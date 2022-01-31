Bronx NYCHA residents frustrated by inconsistent heat

THE BRONX — For almost a week, residents in two Bronx buildings have struggled without heat.

Reverend Carmen Hernandez, tenant president at 1471 Watson Avenue, said she’s on the move to help neighbors every time temperatures drop. Instead of spiritual outreach, Rev. Hernandez is making sure her neighbors feel their heat.

“All day long, I can’t turn my phone off,” Hernandez said.

Gladys and Rafael Fanfan, who’ve been married 69 years, showed PIX11 how they have ice on the inside of the glass in their home. It melts during the day. The Fanfans said during the day their, apartment feels like the tropics and at night, it feels like a freezer.

Reverend Hernandez said 96 units across the two buildings. have had inconsistent heat for almost a week. Families say the New York City Housing Authority’s solution to the heating problem is a mobile boiler installed last year.

“NYCHA staff confirmed temperatures at this apartment are 71.8 degrees,” an agency spokesperson said. “There are currently no service disruptions at this location. We spoke with the tenant association president and are working to coordinate a meeting with heat staff to ensure consistent communication. Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNYCHAApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.”

