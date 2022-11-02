THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Families at a NYCHA development in the Bronx say they feel like they are being left out in the cold without consistent hot water for two weeks and no explanation as to why.

Renee Abdean is a legally blind mother of two who says she struggles every day to boil water and carry it to her bathroom just to bathe.

Abdean sent PIX11 News a video of her daily trek with boiling water to her bathroom at the Sotomayor Houses in the Bronx. She says she hasn’t had consistent hot water in two weeks. Her neighbors were angry as well.

Abdean says she fears her entire building, all seven floors with eight apartments on each, have inconsistent hot water service.

The worst part, Abdean says, is there are no notices in the lobby, and when she calls management she says they give her no explanation for the hot water outages.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News, “NYCHA staff checked these apartments and spoke with the residents, who confirmed there was inconsistent hot water. The heating team discovered the hot water units were off and reset it, restoring hot water. There is no service outage at this time.”