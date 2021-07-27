Bronx NYCHA residents call for cleanup of building and grounds

THE BRONX — Ted Greene lives at the Mill Brook Houses in the Bronx and says garbage is a constant problem inside and outside his building.

“We call this garbage brook houses, not Mill Brook. Its that bad,” said Greene.

PIX11 News witnessed piles of trash in stairwells and dirty elevators. One tenant leader says they are symptoms of a much larger problem of not enough manpower to clean up her Bronx NYCHAdevelopment.

Princess Jamerson is the tenant president at the Mill Brook Houses and says the solution is simple. She wants more workers dedicated to her development, to clean up.

“NYCHA staff has cleaned 530 E. 137th St., including sweeping, mopping and garbage pick-up,” a spokesperson for NYCHA said in a statement.” We will continue to work on improving conditions at the development. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

PIX11 News will be back to make sure the stairwells, this awning and the entrance area is not just cleaned but stays clean.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com