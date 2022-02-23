THE BRONX (PIX11) — A chronic leak destroyed the children’s library of a Bronx public housing complex.

Hundred of books were destroyed inside the Ft. Independence Houses library, which was designed for the pre-k to fifth grade readers of the New York City Housing Authority development. The leak was fixed, but the damage was done. It also impacted offices and computers in the NYCHA center.

Kevin Belmont, the director of the center, asked for help to rebuild the community resource.

Belmont said all the children’s programs here have moved to the Marble Hill Houses community center temporarily until repairs are complete. But he showed PIX11 News that there are problems with leaks at Marble Hill Houses community center too.

Lanna Eay, the program director, says her children are heartbroken and started writing letters asking when they will get their community center and library back.

“NYCHA staff are weather-proofing the floor above the Fort Independence community center and are in the process of staging a second boiler, which will address the leaks affecting this site,” an agency spokesperson said.



Belmont hopes someone can help bring this critical children’s resource back. If you want to help ,email the Kevin Belmont at Kbelmont@mmcc.org.

If you have a story or need help, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.