Bronx NYCHA development without heat, hot water and gas

THE BRONX, N.Y. — It’s a new year, but the same old problems are persisting for people who live at the Marble Hill Houses.

Mother Amanda Guzman said she’s starting 2022 frustrated and freezing. For days, she said she’s had inconsistent heat and hot water.

She worries about her health, but also the health of her oldest son, 11-year-old Geovany, who is living with autism.

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz reached out to PIX11 News to help shine a light on what he calls “chronic problems” at the NYCHA development.

Dinowitz said it’s not just heat and hot water outages, but there are gas outages too. An entire line of tenants, 14 families in all, haven’t been able to cook on their stoves since November.

“You think they would learn from their past mistakes and incompetence. This is unacceptable outrageous for anyone to put up with this,” Dinowitz said.

Marble Hill tenant president Tony Edwards said he gets calls from angry tenants every day, but NYCHA is working on problems with long-term solutions instead, like installing new boilers.

“There is something in the works. Work is visible,” he said.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 news, “There are currently no heat or hot water service disruptions at Marble Hill Houses at this time,” a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News. “NYCHA heat staff visited this apartment and confirmed heat, but found an issue with the hot water heater that they are working to repair.”

According to a Con Edison spokesperson, service will be restored “once the necessary repairs have been made by the customer and they pass inspection.”