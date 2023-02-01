THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx nonprofit is having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down.

The Albanian American Open Hand Association has been in the Bronx for more than a decade. The nonprofit feeds 800 families a week, delivering all across the Bronx. However, its mission has been sidelined after its delivery van broke down before last Christmas. The van needs major repairs costing thousands of dollars.

Community advocate Bobbie Brooks said she has seen firsthand the good work done in her neighborhood by the Albanian American Open Hand Association.

Aleks Nilaj, the president of the group, runs the food pantry. He has a team of more than 35 volunteers and a weekly distribution feeding hundreds of people. Nilaj said the key to their operation is the delivery service. They go directly to the doors of New York City’s most vulnerable, including people who have chronic illnesses and substance abuse problems.

You can donate online at the Albanian American Open Hand Association website. Contact the Albanian American Open Hand Association by emailing aaoha.org@gmail.com or calling 347-658-8000 or 718-913-2151.