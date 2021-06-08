Bronx mom of three says her NYCHA building has had broken elevators for months

THE BRONX — With ongoing sweltering temperatures, a Bronx mom of three said she’s worried about children and seniors in her public housing apartment building forced to take the stairs because of elevator issues.

Lyze Malave said elevators in Building 16 of the Morris Houses constantly break down. When PIX11 visited, one elevator worked. Malave’s husband said he doubted it would stay working.

The stairs aren’t just tiring to walk up and down in the heat, Malave said. They’re also covered in trash.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said staff was there Tuesday to work on repairs for the elevator, “which has intermittent cab door issues.”

“Service is expected to be restored this evening. Elevator A is still running and servicing the building,” the spokesperson said.” We will be conducting a complete inspection and addressing all necessary repairs to these elevators after service is repaired.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com