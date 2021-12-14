Bronx job fair sees record high attendance, helps hundreds get new jobs

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — People brought two crucial things to a Bronx job fair: their resumes and their masks.

Twenty-four employers including Amazon, all actively hiring, packed a community center at the Sotomayor Houses.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions were in place, but the goal was the same as always: helping hundreds of people get new jobs right away.

Through its “Jobs-Plus” program, Goodwill NYNJ provides members support for employment, including training, career assessment, employment, retention and career advancement. The program also offers financial counseling/related supports, mental health services and community-building activities for residents of the Monroe, Sack Wern, Clason Point and Soundview Houses NYCHA developments.

Forty-four percent of NYCHA residents are employed, and Jobs-Plus works to change that number and increase employment and support for employment.

Since 2013, the program has provided services for 1,917 residents, placed more than 1,000 people in a new job and assisted 1,094 members achieve education and/or savings goals.

After two years of the job fair being virtual, it was finally back in person Tuesday.