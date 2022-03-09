THE BRONX (PIX11) — Normally, a new stove in public housing is a cause for celebration, but it’s been a source of frustration for a Bronx grandmother.

Lydia Radcliff, 69, got a new stove in her New York City Housing Authority home back in July, but it didn’t work, she said. Radcliff has been waiting for a replacement ever since.

She’s worried that being unable to cook for herself could be hurting her health. Radcliff, a great cook, doesn’t even like being in her kitchen right now because the site of the stove is torture. Retired and on disability, she can’t afford to eat out.

NYCHA management gave Radcliff a hot plate and a promise they’d be back after she reached out to them in July. After PIX11 News reached out, NYCHA immediately sprung into action.

“NYCHA staff was able to replace the stove for this resident today and resolve her concerns,” a spokesperson said. “We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

