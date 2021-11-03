Bronx family, 4-year-old with leukemia battling without heat and hot water

THE BRONX — Tiffany Montanez is living every mothers’s worst nightmare. Her son was diagnosed with leukemia and is in the hospital. He is a little fighter, but she says most days, her apartment is cold and she doesn’t have consistent hot water.

Montanez spoke to PIX11 News sitting at her child’s bedside in the hospital. Her four-year-old son, Jace, is under the covers, exhausted after another medical procedure to treat his leukemia.

Montanez is tired too.

“It’s been a long time battle with NYCHA. We don’t have heat or hot water, especially now. I fill the bathtub. We boil pots of water” said Montanez.

Montanez says on top of caring for her son — who is fighting for his life every day — she is also fighting NYCHA for her consistent heat and hot water.

It’s not just her family suffering. Her neighbors like Abraham Lanzo say they put in repair tickets — and he says he still struggles to get hot water.

Montanez hopes her son will be out of the hospital this week and hopes the heat and hot water will finally be on for good.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 News:

“They discovered a faulty return circulation pump, which they are replacing today to resolve the issue.”

We will be back to make sure the heat stays on for when Jace finally comes home.

If you would like to help this family, visit their GoFundMe here.