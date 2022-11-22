THE BRONX (PIX11) — PIX11 News is fighting to get repairs started in a Bronx community center, where hundreds of children attend after-school programs.

The Claremont Neighborhood Center in the heart of NYCHA’s Morris Houses has programs every day for more than 300 children. The director of the program says repairs are needed from bathrooms to the basement.

Christopher Wilson runs two day care centers, and several daily after-school programs in the bronx community center. He says for years, he’s pushed NYCHA for repairs to the building.

There is some good news: $1.4 million dollars was given to the center this year for a major renovation to the gym, Wilson said. But there are still more problems. Wilson says the basement used to be a music studio, a place for kids’ classes. Now he says it’s an obstacle course of broken tiles and chipped paint. Outside, the basketball court needs repairs as well.

Wilson and his team of educators say the children of the community deserve better. PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA. A spokesperson told PIX11 News they are looking into these complaints.

“NYCHA has an active Capital Project at the Claremont Neighborhood Center that was funded by the City Council and includes renovations to the gymnasium floor, walls, and basketball hoops along with additional electrical and HVAC system improvements,” a spokesperson said. “However, the Center still faces other critical repair needs, which are not yet funded. NYCHA will review these needs and attempt to make needed repairs as funding and resource availability permits.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.