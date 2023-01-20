THE BRONX (PIX11) — A beloved Bronx business owner battled cancer and won. Now she is fighting to stay open due to the economy.

One of her customers reached out to PIX11 News to help keep this small business afloat.

It was 73-year-old Bonnie Croom’s dream come true when she opened up her beauty shop here on Crotona Avenue in the Bronx in 1965. It’s more than a salon. It’s become a community place with great hair, help, and hope. Now she needs help to keep her doors open.

Inside the Croom Boutique Salon and Spa, on any given day, is filled with longtime customers, great hairdos, and lots of love.

Croom is known as the boss and the best at doing hair. Silvia Alonso has been a customer here for more than half a century,

In the heart of the Tremont section of the Bronx. It’s a place three generations have felt at home.

Her slogan is beauty is more than hair. Here it’s about community.

First COVID, then this year, Croom was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent months of chemo, all the while she never missed a day of work in more than 55 years. Now she’s back but facing another battle, the survival of her business.

Her longtime customer, Barbara Jenkins, started a GoFundMe to help raise funds to keep Croom’s business going. She reached out to PIX11 News for help.