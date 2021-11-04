HARLEM, Manhattan — Residents of a Harlem NYCHA development struggles to feel the heat and need gas service restored.

From a stay-at-home dad with three toddlers to a retired grandma who used to help homeless families, some residents of the King Towers in Harlem are living with no heat and no gas service.

“It’s brick cold in my apartment,” said resident Sylvir Gadsden.

Darmani Monroe is a busy dad trying to balance it all as he takes care of three one-year-old girls.

Stormy and India are his daughters and Ulanni is his niece.

On top of the stresses of being a new dad, Monroe said he has to deal with cooking on this hot plate.

They have had no gas service for months and no heat. “It’s frustrating,” he said.

Leona Shoemaker, the King Towers tenant president called PIX11 News for help. Shoemaker said she is getting constant calls complaining from all ten of the buildings in her development.

These families are not alone. According to NYCHA’s own website, 13 developments across the city have heat or hot water disruptions as of late Thursday afternoon.

PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA.

“NYCHA staff has resolved an issue with the Building Management System (BMS) that controls the heating. Additionally, while we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible. Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment or any other service interruption, should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771,” a spokesperson said.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com