Breast cancer survivor, Bronx mom of 5 needs home repairs

Monica Makes It Happen

A breast cancer survivor from the Bronx is now in remission, but her home is a health hazard. 

Angelia Williams, 58, beat the odds against breast cancer. After battling the disease for several years, she’s in recovery, living at the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx.

PIX11 visited Williams Thursday afternoon.

“I did not survive cancer to die from mold. Please help me,” said Williams.

She is a mother of five and grandmother of seven. But when she started talking about her home and her fight for repairs, she got emotional. 

“It shouldn’t be this way this way. Do the right thing,” she said holding back tears. “Why do things have to get to the point of disastrous to do what you are supposed to do.”

Williams showed PIX11 pictures of her living room wall and ceiling — they’re are falling apart. 

She said she’s had a leak and mold in her bathroom since January, too.

Her inspiration and motivation now is her grand Reginald, who is 1 year old. She hopes he will be able to visit her when her home is fixed.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA. A spokesperson said they are looking into these complaints.

“Staff visited the apartment this afternoon and found a small amount of mold on the ceiling of the bathroom, which staff will clean. Staff also scheduled plasterers to fix the living room wall, a plumber for some rust and a leaky tub trap and bricklayers to re-grout the shower. This work is scheduled for next week and after the work is completed, painters will be scheduled.”

PIX!! will be back to make sure she gets the repairs she needs.

If you have a story reach, out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.

