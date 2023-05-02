NEW YORK (PIX11) — An organization has helped over 50,000 women dress for interviews and land new jobs. Now they’re at it again, helping three women from Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan land on their feet.

“Being in the shelter system, sometimes you lose yourself,” Rafilenny Jimenez said.

In 2017 the 32-year-old from Harlem was homeless; now, she is working part-time and studying marketing in college.

“Never stop believing in yourself,” Jimenez added.

At Bottomless Closet, the organization wants all women to feel confident, prepared, and empowered during job interviews. Upon coming into the doors, they will set you up on one-to-one time and put you in contact with a career coach.

They will also help women with resumes, prep interviews and even set up workshops.

Melissa Norden is the organization’s executive director and said volunteers are critical to Bottomless Closet’s ability to help women succeed.

If you want to get involved, they strive to give volunteers meaningful opportunities to impact all clients.