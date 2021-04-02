‘Better than winning the lottery:’ BX families move into new affordable apartments

A new Bronx building — 100% affordable housing — is now open thanks to a partnership between the city and Catholic Charities.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan blessed the apartments — 319 of them, now available for low-income families, and 38 apartments for formerly homeless families. Catholic Charities received 50,000 applications.

“We don’t need more homeless shelters we’re need more affordable housing,” said New York City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, who gave $800,000 dollars to the project.

Catholic Charities will be opening over 1,500 affordable apartments over the next decade.

The application process for new housing is through NYC Housing Connect.

