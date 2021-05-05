Astoria mom needs 89-year-old grandfather’s help to clean up flooding mess

ASTORIA, Queens — An Astoria family says they have had water flooding their apartment for two days in a row.

Crews came to fix the problem, or so they thought. Flooding happened again.

Latasha Moses, who lives at the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria, says she needs a permanent fix.

“They have employees working doing their best. But their best is not good enough because it keeps happening,” said Moses.

Each time it floods, Moses’ 89-year-old grandfather helps clean up the mess with a bucket.

“Staff first addressed the issue on May 2 and then followed up yesterday and today for recurring stoppages,” a NYCHA spokesperson said. “Maintenance staff was able to clear out the stoppage today and we have scheduled a vendor to come jet the line in the basement tomorrow.”

