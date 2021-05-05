Astoria mom needs 89-year-old grandfather’s help to clean up flooding mess

Monica Makes It Happen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASTORIA, Queens — An Astoria family says they have had water flooding their apartment for two days in a row. 

Crews came to fix the problem, or so they thought. Flooding happened again. 

Latasha Moses, who lives at the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria, says she needs a permanent fix.

“They have employees working doing their best. But their best is not good enough because it keeps happening,” said Moses. 

Each time it floods, Moses’ 89-year-old grandfather helps clean up the mess with a bucket.

“Staff first addressed the issue on May 2 and then followed up yesterday and today for recurring stoppages,” a NYCHA spokesperson said. “Maintenance staff was able to clear out the stoppage today and we have scheduled a vendor to come jet the line in the basement tomorrow.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at Monica@PIX11.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Astoria mom needs 89-year-old grandfather's help to clean up flooding mess

Funeral for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens

Funeral held for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver

Man killed as car crashes into Queens outdoor dining structure

1 killed, 1 hurt in Queens outdoor dining crash

Allegedly drunk driver who killed NYPD officer in hit-and-run knew she ‘hit something,’ court doc says

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter