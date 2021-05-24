A leak, a hole, mold and bugs: Lower East Side mom deals with years of NYCHA issues

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A Manhattan woman left her home to help her sick mother in Puerto Rico and, in the time since, a hole in her public housing apartment left by workers has become a health hazard complete with mold and bugs, according to her family.

The leak in Maritsa Rivera’s Baruch Houses apartment was fixed, but the workers never came back to fix the hole they left, according to Mike Maldonado, her son.

“For two years I’ve been complaining about my ceilings and walls,” Rivera said over Facetime.

The hole in her room is covered in plastic and duct tape, and has created other problems, including mold and roaches.

Marilyn Perez, her daughter in law, said there are also water bugs.

“No person should live like this,” Perez said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority said the agency would make sure repairs were completed so that Rivera would have a safe, clean home to return to.