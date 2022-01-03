‘A bible of work orders’: Harlem military family says NYCHA left bathroom repairs unfinished

HARLEM, Manhattan — Sgt. Orias Strungys served 13 years in the Army and now has two sons on active duty in the military. He’s proud of his service to the nation but disappointed by NYCHA’s inaction on repairs in his apartment.

In addition to the lack of heat and hot water in there home at the Polo Grounds Towers, Strungys told PIX11 News on Monday NYCHA crews came to fix a reoccurring leak in their bathroom wall on Dec. 20 and never finished the job. Instead, workers placed a plastic tarp over it and haven’t been back since, he said.

The family was told they would have to wait for a plumber to come on Jan. 7 followed by plasterers on Jan. 23.

Strungys’ wife, Deshawn, said after her family’s sacrifice and service, she wonders where the respect is.

“We are a military family and we have to live in this household. I have a bible of work orders. They treat us like we are nobody,” she said.

After PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA for comment, a spokesperson said the family’s repairs would be expedited.

“NYCHA staff are able to expedite these repairs. A plumber is now scheduled for [Tuesday] and plasterers are scheduled for Wednesday. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs,” the spokesperson told PIX11 News in a statement.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.