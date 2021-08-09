94-year-old NYCHA resident with gas outage can’t afford delivery, too frail to go out to eat

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Stoves stopped working for public housing residents on the Upper West Side; gas service was shut off Friday with no explanation.

Douglass Houses Tenant Association President Carmen Quionones worried for residents: many are seniors, she said. Twenty nine apartments in the New York City Housing Authority complex were impacted.

Salvador Colon, 94, said he couldn’t afford to order food. He said he was too frail to go out for food like many of his neighbors.

As of Monday afternoon, 58 NYCHA buildings across the city had some gas issues.

A NYCHA spokesperson said a leak was found on a gas line at the Douglass Houses during an inspection.

“While we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com