90-year-old NYCHA resident with Alzheimer’s needs repair help

STATEN ISLAND (PIX)) — New York City Housing Authority workers canceled leak repairs on a 90-year-old Staten Island woman six times since November, the woman’s great granddaughter told PIX11 News.

Alissa Belligiere said she’s spent months trying to get repairs for her great grandmother’s South beach Houses home. Her great grandmother is battling Alzheimer’s; the already difficult situation has been compounded by the stress of constant leaks and clean up.

Belligiere keeps track of all her repair tickets on her myNYCHA app. She said she put in over a dozen repair tickets since November and they’ve all been closed.

“They said February 8th [they’re] sending a plumber, but this is the sixth time they said they were sending one since November,” said Belligiere.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News that repairs in the apartment had been completed.

“The flooding was caused by a broken washing machine water hose line in the upstairs unit,” the spokesperson said. “Temporary external repairs were made in December and permanent repairs will be completed tomorrow. Scheduling delays were due to the redeployment of NYCHA plumbing teams to critical building emergencies in recent weeks, at other NYCHA developments.”

If you have problems with your heat or hot water, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com