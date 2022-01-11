90-year-old Brooklyn public housing tenant keeps notebook detailing heat issues

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — As temperatures plummeted around New York, residents in a public housing development with heating problems bundled up.

Van Dyke Houses Tenant Association President Lisa Kenner woke up on Tuesday with no heat.

“This is our home,” she said. “If you don’t take care of your home, who’s going to take care of it?”

Kathryn Smith, a 90-year-old tenant, showed a notebook filled with repair and heat ticket numbers. She calls it her log of suffering.

Mom Tiffany Quick said she has a 2-year-old sick at home. She bundled her child in a snowsuit to keep her warm.

PIX11 reached out to the New York City Housing Authority about the heating issue.