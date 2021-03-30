3 Bronx NYCHA women honored for community contributions

THE BRONX — During the pandemic, they fed families, checked in on seniors and helped children remote learn everyday.

Monday, those three women were honored in the Bronx for their service to their New York City Housing Authority communities by the public advocate, the Bronx borough president and the NYPD.

“Sometimes the government doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do. If it wasn’t for you ladies, a lot of people would be suffering,” said New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Each honoree got a special proclamation from the Bronx borough resident in honor of Women’s History Month.

The award ceremony was part of an event called Mask Up NYC. Thousands of pieces of PPE will be distributed in all five boroughs as a part of the initiative.

Karen Adams was humbled by the honor. Usually the one giving, today Adams felt the love.

Adams got COVID-19, recovered, and then leapt into action, feeding thousands of families. She’s lived at the Sedgwick Houses in the Bronx for 65 years years; she said her residents feel like family.

Princella Jamerson was also honored — she’s known as “Princess” at the Mill Brook Houses. She’s been the tenant president for 15 years, and her tenants adore her.

Betty Dennis is a community watch team member at the Sack Wern Houses. She is a powerhouse when it comes to helping her community.

Everyday this week, women in each borough will be honored for their everyday contributions in their NYCHA developments.

