HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The tenant president of a Harlem NYCHA development says people who live in two buildings are freezing with inconsistent heat and hot water. Hundreds of residents are cold, including a 90-year-old great-grandmother who says all she wants for the new year is her heat.

Wayne Breamfield, the tenant president at the Drew Hamilton Houses in Harlem, is advocating for heat to be restored in his neighborhood and 90-year-old Ruth Higgs’ apartment. Higgs is a retired NYCHA worker, community champion and great-grandmother who spent her life helping others. Now she says she is suffering and needs her heat.

Belinda Norman, in another building at the development, was under five layers of blankets trying to stay warm.

A NYCHA spokeswoman provided the following statement to PIX11 News.

“There is currently no heat or hot water outage at Drew Hamilton Houses and three of the five boilers are working at a sufficient level. NYCHA staff are on site to address an issue with open zone valves which is causing the pressure to go down, and as the pressure lowers, heat and hot water are affected. Once staff identify what is causing the issue, they will work on the repairs until it is addressed.”