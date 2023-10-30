NEW YORK (PIX11) — November is Puerto Rican Heritage Month. One of the biggest events celebrating its community, culture, and the art of cinema is the 13th annual International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival.

The opening night of the International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival 2023 is at el Museo del Barrio on Wednesday. There will be over 70 films showcased. One actress and producer is getting a lot of attention. Her name is Jenny, and she’s from the Bronx, but not that Jennifer.

Jenni Ruiza from the Bronx is excited to be one of the filmmakers showing her work at this year’s International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival.

She is a Puerto Rican writer and actress from the Bronx whose film is Playing Sam. It is the story of a struggling Latina actress trying to break through stereotypes in Hollywood. Ruiza is one of more than 70 filmmakers presenting their work at the festival; 22 are from the tri-state.

This year, there is a wide variety of films, shorts, animation, and panel discussions with industry leaders participating in the five-day event.

The festival’s director, Xavier Santiago, said the mission is to tell the stories of issues important to the heritage of Puerto Rico and relevant to the Latino community. It’s more than an event, he said, but a movement.

Programs and films will be shown in several locations, from East Harlem to the Lower East Side.

This year, actor Luis Guzman is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The festival aims to empower Puerto Rican filmmakers to tell their stories on the big screen and bring the community together.

If you can’t come in person. There’s a way to watch the films virtually. Tickets are available to any of these events for the five-day festival.