NEW YORK (PIX11) — Meet 11 community champions who are fighting for justice and respect in their New York City neighborhoods.

Grace Bonilla – President and CEO of United Way NYC

Grace Bonilla was born in Queens. Her parents are immigrants from Ecuador. Her family relied on food pantries growing up and now she is in charge of hundreds of them all across New York City. She says there are ways to get involved:

Make a donation to United Way of New York City for Giving Tuesday, a day to give thanks and give back.

You, your employer, or your community group can also host a drive to collect toys for public school partners throughout the city. These are the Read, Write & Code schools that work to advance educational outcomes and provide critical support to children and their families, including weekly food boxes and other wrap-around services.

Saeeda Lesley Dunston – Executive Director of Elmcor

Saeeda Lesley Dunston was appointed the executive director at Elmcor Youth and Services Activities, Inc. in August 2014. She is recognized among her peers and human service providers throughout New York State as having the depth and breadth of programmatic, administrative knowledge in developing and implementing culturally competent programs and services – attributes significant in not only prompting transformative change within organizations where she was employed but through her professional skills sets, empathetic and insightful understanding of the challenges encountered by marginalized communities.

Danielle Darbee – Principal of the Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance

Danielle Darbee is a tireless leader and creates a loving and abundant environment for her students at Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance every day. She started a clothing closet and food pantry at her school. It’s a system now being replicated across New York City public schools. Darbee also created a prom drive inside a classroom, converting it into a free closet for teens to pick and choose their favorite outfits for the big moment.

Jim Jones – Hip-hop icon and community advocate

Jim Jones is a founding member of the hip-hop collective the Diplomats. He’s from the Bronx and considers Harlem his home. He has also been an agent of change. After a meeting with Mayor Eric Adams at the Apollo, he is a strong advocate for his community, regularly running food drives and distributions to help families in need.

Khaliah Ali – Avenues for Justice collaborator

Khaliah Ali, the daughter of Muhammad Ali, is a champion of justice. She is collaborating with a New York City youth crime prevention non-profit organization called Avenues for Justice. From job training to fighting for formerly incarcerated people, she is helping change lives. The group has a 94% success rate and helps keep youth of color across all five boroughs out of the criminal justice system.

Ja Rule – Hip-hop mogul and community advocate

Ja Rule has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. He has released six albums with another one on the way. His best-selling albums are “Pain Is Love” and “Rule 3:36.” He is also a staunch fighter for families who live in public housing and education equality around the world. Ja Rule was recently honored for his work with a nonprofit called Pencils of Promise, which has built 554 schools from Guatemala to Ghana.

Rafael Toro – National Director of Public Relations at Goya Foods

Over the years, Rafael Toro has extended the efforts of Goya’s goodwill under the charitable arm of Goya Gives, a national initiative committed to promoting and supporting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives and company values.

Through Goya Gives, the company supports over 250 organizations including Catholic Charities, United Way, Maestro Cares, L.U.L.A.C., The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Feeding America, and City Harvest. In celebration of Goya’s 75th anniversary, Toro administered Goya’s donation of 1 million pounds of food to United Way on the 75th day of the year.

Carmen Quiñones – Tenant President of the Douglass Houses

Carmen Quiñones is a powerhouse grandmother who lives at NYCHA’s Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side. Quiñones feeds her community multiple times a week inside her tenant president’s office. Over the years, PIX11 has covered her events, from free baby showers for new mothers in need and fighting for repairs to food and clothing distributions. She recently helped start a community fridge for the 17 buildings in her development. She converted her tenant president’s office into a pantry. Ahead of Thanksgiving, Quiñones gave out more than 160 turkeys.

Cynthia Tibbs – President of the Westside Urban Renewal Tenants Association

Tibbs is a strong fighter for her community. She distributed dozens of cooking appliances to help families during gas outages in her building. She regularly advocates for her tenants who need repairs. Tibbs also coordinates food drives for families in her neighborhood. She’s a strong fighter for her community and coordinates with local politicians to get things done.

Claudia Perez – Tenant President of the Washington Houses

For years, Claudia Perez has helped shine a light on problems at her massive NYCHA development. From exposing problems with rats to helping start a community fridge, Perez is tireless in her advocacy for the families who live in the 14 buildings at her East Harlem development.

Melanie Hartzog, President and CEO of The NY Foundling

Melanie Hartzog has helped The NY Foundling become a place where families can find critical resources in addition to empathy and hope. For 154 years, The NY Foundling has run dozens of social service programs, from housing to foster care services, helping 30,000 New Yorkers each year. Now, The NY Foundling has partnered with the city Administration for Children’s Services to help 36 new young moms in foster care, offering them free housing with supportive services that include free health care, high school and college classes, and mental health counseling. With more than 220 employees, The NY Foundling has programs in all five boroughs, Rockland and Westchester counties, and also in Puerto Rico.