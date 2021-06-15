1 million free diapers given to families in need during the pandemic

Even as COVID-19 cases decrease and restrictions ease, there is a critical need — not just for food, but for other household necessities like diapers. It’s need not usually covered by government assistance programs, but today, a milestone was reached: one million diapers collected and donated during the pandemic, helping over 40,000 families.

Grecia Morea from Brentwood Long Island said she struggled to afford diapers for her three-year-old son, Ian. She is a stay at home mom and her benefits don’t cover diaper costs. After doing a little research online, she found the Allied Foundation — a non-profit based on Long Island, founded by pediatricians, that help families like hers get free diapers.

Morea is not alone. According to the Allied Foundation, one in three families across the country couldn’t afford diapers before the pandemic. In New York City, Allied is getting three times the number of calls from families who need diapers since the pandemic began.

Thanks to non-profits like the Robin Hood Foundation and City Harvest, one million free diapers have been delivered across all five boroughs and Long Island since the pandemic started.

If you need diapers Email Info@alliedfoundation.org

Or go to the websites below:

Allied Foundation — alliedfoundation.org

City Harvest — cityharvest.org