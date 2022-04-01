April is Financial Literacy Month, so why not take the time to make sure your finances are in order?
Savings expert Trae Bodge shared money-saving tactics with PIX11 Morning News, including ways to avoid overspending and earn cash while you shop.
by: Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
April is Financial Literacy Month, so why not take the time to make sure your finances are in order?
Savings expert Trae Bodge shared money-saving tactics with PIX11 Morning News, including ways to avoid overspending and earn cash while you shop.