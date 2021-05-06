Moms get moving with new Alvin Ailey program

As we gear up to celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is encouraging moms to have fun being fit and fabulous by offering virtual fitness classes.
The Ailey Extension is a division of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater that offers “real classes for real people.” During the month of May, National Physical Fitness Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, they’re offering virtual classes and special workshops to promote physical and mental fitness.
Instructor Karen Arceneaux said these booty-shaking, shoulder-shimmying classes are also a great way for moms to feel empowered and beautiful in their own skin.
“You can do that, it’s according to your fitness level, according to your dance level,” she told PIX11 News.
According to health experts, one of the best ways to reduce stress is through movement. At a time when the pandemic has caused increased depression and anxiety, dance could be the perfect prescription needed to blow off steam.
The Ailvin Ailey Extension also encourages kids to keep dancing, offering various styles of dance free on-demand through their website.
A special Mother’s Day weekend BellydanceBURN workshop will be held on Saturday, May 8; a Kids and Teens West African Workshop on Saturday, May 15; and a New York-style Mambo Workshop on Saturday, May 22. Two new weekly Beginner Horton and Morning Jumpstart classes give dancers even more opportunities to get their fitness fix on a consistent basis.