Mobile upload: Native upload: Happy Birthday

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. -- A white man captured on video calling his Black neighbors racist slurs and was arrested on harassment charges now faces weapons, stalking and drug charges.

Edward Mathews, 45, who was arrested earlier this week for bias intimidation of his neighbors, also faces two counts of criminal mischief and charges of possession of a weapon — a slingshot — for an unlawful purpose, possession and intent to distribute a controlled, dangerous substance, stalking, unlawful possession of a weapon and drug paraphernalia charges, according to Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.