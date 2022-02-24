SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Police Department needs help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Saugerties. Police think she left home to travel to New York City.

Makenna M. Walsh was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, grey joggers, pink crocs, and carrying a black Nike drawstring backpack. A picture of Makenna with her height, weight, and other attributes is shown below.

Anyone who has information regarding the location of Makenna or information on her whereabouts should contact the Saugerties Police Department at (845) 246-9800.