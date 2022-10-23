PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — The brother of a New Jersey man who disappeared eight months ago was arrested on domestic violence charges Sunday by the same officer who handcuffed the still-missing Felix de Jesus on Feb. 2, a Paterson law enforcement source confirmed.

Giovanni de Jesus was arrested early Sunday after uniformed officers responded to a 911 call from his girlfriend’s house in Paterson, the source said. One of the responding cops was Jacob Feliciano, who was wearing a body cam back on Feb. 2 when he and his partner briefly took Felix de Jesus into custody outside a deli on Union Avenue in Paterson. Police said a woman had complained Felix de Jesus was harassing her.

Felix de Jesus, 41, was never seen again.

The two officers said they dropped de Jesus off at Westside Park near the Passaic River, but they had turned off their body cams inside the patrol car, so this was never verified by video footage.

Giovanni de Jesus and his brother, Eric, spent weeks combing the Passaic River looking for signs of their older brother, Felix, who has never been found. Investigators said they learned at least five people saw Felix de Jesus by a hangout near the river, after police had dropped him off.

The Internal Affairs Division of the Paterson Police Department spent months investigating the case before clearing the two officers of wrongdoing. City Hall then released portions of the body cam footage.

The police source said when Officer Feliciano and his partner responded to the domestic violence call Sunday, they had no idea Giovanni de Jesus would be there. The officers reportedly called for another unit to take over.

The source said Giovanni de Jesus allegedly shoved his girlfriend and she fell to the ground, so Paterson police charged him with domestic violence assault, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer. They also charged him with criminal mischief for allegedly trying to kick out the windows of a police car.

PIX11 News left a message for the de Jesus family lawyer, Jeffrey Patti, on Sunday night and was waiting for a response. PIX11 News also reached out to Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale, but has not yet heard back.