NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 90-year-old man who was reported missing Dec. 14 was found dead Friday, police said Saturday.

Ira Peterson disappeared after leaving his Underhill Avenue residence in December, police said.

Peterson was found unconscious and unresponsive inside Soundview Park on Jan. 14. EMS pronounced him dead on scene, police said.

The city’s medical examiner is working to determine Peterson’s cause of death. Police said the investigation is ongoing.