ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police confirm that 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been found alive. They say she is safe and in good health. State Police also note that a suspect is in custody in relation to the investigation.

On scene at Moreau Lake State Park, the family gathered near the entrance to let out a huge cheer. They briefly thanked all the law enforcement and volunteers for their tireless efforts. The focus now on caring for Charlotte.

The Amber Alert that was sent out at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday morning was canceled around 6:45 p.m. on Monday evening, 21 hours after it had been issued. The announcement of Charlotte’s discovery coming just minutes past the 48 hour mark since she was first noticed to be missing.

A press conference to share further details is expected. We will continue to bring more details as they become available.